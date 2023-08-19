Unity Must For INDIA

As INDIA stands at a pivotal crossroads, the nation’s political landscape has become a canvas of uncertainty and opportunity. Home minister Amit Shah’s proclamation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised for a triumphant third term underscores the need for a cohesive opposition strategy. The onus lies on INDIA to prevent Modi’s aspirations from becoming reality. This requires the Congress party to refine its leadership approach, with Rahul Gandhi steering the ship towards a united opposition front, rather than aspiring to be a lone ‘tapaswi’, which could be his undoing. At 53, Rahul Gandhi must engage in candid discussions with opposition leaders, rallying them around the principles of coalition politics. Drawing from the lessons of the UPA experience, he should guide them toward a collective goal. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), while valuable to the opposition mosaic, must align with the broader agenda. Arvind Kejriwal’s role, though pivotal, cannot stall the emergence of a formidable alternative to Modi’s rule. In this pursuit, no opposition leader, regardless of stature, should eclipse the greater alliance that is ‘India’. The AAP’s decision to eschew the Mumbai meeting of the alliance underscores the need for a unified stand. While AAP’s ambitions are respected, it’s essential to remind Kejriwal that no single entity is irreplaceable. Despite Alka Lamba’s assertions, the Congress party’s stance should prevail, as a harmonious alliance speaks louder than the concerns of any individual component.

The forthcoming Mumbai conclave, slated for August 31-September 1, must persist despite any dissent from AAP. The argument posed by chief AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar regarding Congress’ role in Delhi’s constituencies must be weighed against the broader mission. AAP’s dominance cannot jeopardize the alliance’s core values. It’s a pivotal moment where the future of India’s democracy hangs in the balance, and veteran opposition leader Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s experience should guide the way. Undoubtedly, unseating Narendra Modi requires collective effort. Both AAP and Rahul Gandhi’s Congress are formidable but incomplete alone. The power of unity is undeniable. This isn’t about Delhi’s seven seats steering India’s fate. It’s about crafting a comprehensive narrative that resonates across the nation, transcending narrow regional ambitions. The dynamics between Kejriwal and Lamba, marked by their histories in AAP, mustn’t cloud the larger objective. The 2024 elections hold tremendous potential for change if harnessed astutely. The formula lies in uniting the Pasmanda Muslim community against BJP and harnessing the disenchanted Hindutva constituents, thereby potentially leading to Modi’s electoral downfall.

As the monsoon session of Parliament unveiled, the rising prominence of Rahul Gandhi as Modi’s equal is undeniable. It’s a testament to his resurgence and the collective strength of the opposition. Gandhi’s presence is symbolic of the opposition’s vigour and its commitment to challenge Modi’s narrative. In the end, the path forward for India hinges on a united opposition. It’s an endeavour that transcends personal rivalries and egos. The Congress, AAP, and a myriad of other parties must see the bigger picture – a future where India’s democracy thrives. Modi’s vulnerability can be exploited, but only if the opposition speaks with one voice, devoid of discordant notes. In this complex tapestry of politics, the ultimate victor should be India, the country that unites under the banner of a diverse yet cohesive opposition. This is the hour when democracy’s strength prevails, shaping the nation’s destiny, not as a sum of parts, but as a united force working tirelessly for the common good.