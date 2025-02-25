‘83’ is like a visiting card for me: south star Jiiva on his 2021 Hindi debut

Mumbai, Feb 24: Tamil cinema star Jiiva says his Hindi debut film “83” is like his visiting card to the Hindi audiences which lets them explore his filmography in other languages. In Kabir Khan’s 2021 sports drama, based on India’s historic World Cup victory in 1983, Jiiva played the role of Krishnamachari Srikkanth.

The actor, whose real name is Amar B Choudary, will be next seen in Pa Vijay’s “Aghathiyaa”, a horror-comedy film that revolves around a haunted mansion and how angeles and a devil play pivotal roles in an escalating supernatural conflict. The film is set for a Pan-India release in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi on February 28.

“’83’ is like a visiting card for me. The moment I bring in films from South India like this (‘Aghathiyaa’), I’m sure it’s like a visiting card where (the audiences think) ‘Okay, we have seen this guy’ and if at all this film is good, they go and Google me. I have a decent filmography where all kinds of audiences could relate to it because I have done Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and also now ’83’ in Hindi. So, in my career, I have done films in four different languages,” Jiiva told PTI in an interview.

The 41-year-old actor, best known for “Keerthi Chakra”, “Kattradhu Thamizh”, “Raam”, and “Neethaane En Ponvasantham” and “Black”, said his upcoming film is a mix of genres and inspired by Hollywood films such as “Mummy” and “Indiana Jones”.

“Now horror is selling big time. We have all these beautiful tales where we talk about all the childhood stories and the script is very rooted. If you try to say it as it is, it will look like a documentary so you try to put all this essence with all this horror comedy and other elements. It’s very much inspired by these films from the ‘Mummy’ and ‘Indiana Jones’ series,” he said.

The actor personally likes to be part of action films but coming from a producer’s family, the commercial success of the film comes first for him.

“I would like to do a lot of action films. I would like to do a lot of adventurous films like this… I like to be an actor where I would like to do a lot of serious roles too. But when it comes to business and economic things, this kind of film sells and the reach is pretty good and the appreciation is also really good,” he said, adding that the film can be enjoyed by all age groups, especially children.

The film also features Arjun Sarja, and Raashii Khanna in the prominent roles.“Aghathiyaa” is Produced by Vels Film International in association with WAMINDIA. (PTI)