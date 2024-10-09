A fangirl moment for me: Shilpa

Shirodkar on entering ‘Bigg Boss’ house

Mumbai, Oct 8: Actor Shilpa Shirodkar, star of popular 1990s films “Aankhen”, “Gopi Kishan” and “Bewafa Sanam”, says she wants to make some amazing memories and relationships as a contestant on “Bigg Boss 18”.

Shirodkar is one of the 18 contestants on the popular reality TV series, which means a lot for her as a fan of the format.

“I’m going there as a fan girl; it’s going to be a fangirl moment for me to be going into the ‘Bigg Boss’ house. I’m going to take each day as it comes. I want to make some amazing memories and relationships when I come out,” the actor told PTI in an interview.

Her favourite contestants from previous seasons are Shehnaz Gill, Hina Khan, and Gauhar Khan, she said, adding she admires them for presenting their authentic selves on the series.

Almost every edition of “Bigg Boss” tends to make headlines due to fights and controversies among housemates but Shirodkar believes the show provides a platform for people to connect with their true selves.

“I want to relive the moment I’ve seen on screen, not the fighting part. There’s another side to the show, where you connect with your real self. We all have a personality, and we think we are like this or that, but in this show with unknown people in a new house, we all will have a story to tell of our own,” she said.

Superstar Salman Khan has returned to host “Bigg Boss”, which premiered on Colors TV channel on Sunday.

Having missed the opportunity to collaborate with Khan during her heyday in the film industry, the actor said she is happy to share screen space with him in “Bigg Boss”.

Her family, including Telugu star and brother-in-law Mahesh Babu, want her to “win” the show, she added.

“They all are happy that I’ve got this opportunity, they want me to have a great time, win the trophy and come back.”

Shirodkar took a sabbatical after her marriage in 2000 and returned to work in 2013 with TV shows such as “Ek Mutthi Aasmaan”, “Silsila Pyar Ka”, and “Savitri Devi College & Hospital”.

Going forward, she wants to explore opportunities in films and OTT series.

“My daughter is 20 years old; she is independent. My husband is a banker, he is busy, and travels a lot. It’s time to do something for myself. So I’ve made a comeback, and hopefully, I’m here to stay. I’m open to acting in films and OTT series.”

The actor also reflected on the significant changes in the portrayal of women in Hindi cinema over the past few decades.

“Everything has changed today because of the involvement of the corporates. There are better roles written for women of all age groups, the content has changed, and the audience has evolved. We’ve to be grateful for this evolution.

“Earlier, the opportunities were limited because the thinking of people was such, that women would go to school or college, graduate, get married and look after the house. Hence, that’s what was shown in films. Today, the audience wants to see strong women on screen, and that’s what we see.”

Shirodkar also extended her heartfelt wishes to her frequent collaborator Mithun Chakraborty, who will receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award on Tuesday at the 70th National Film Awards in New Delhi.

The actor credited Chakraborty, her co-star in several films, including “Paap Ki Kamaee”, “Trinetra” and “Swarg Yahan Narak Yahan”, for recommending her name to filmmakers.

“It’s because of Dada that I’m in the film industry, he was the one who recommended my name for a film called ‘Bhrashtachar’, with which I started my career. I got so much work because of that recommendation.

“So, I’ll forever be indebted to him. I’m sure there are so many people he has helped; he was there for everyone from a spot boy to a lightman to actor and the director.”

TV actors Vivian Dsena, Chahat Pandey, Muskan Bamnne, Nyra Banerjee, Avinash Mishra, Chum Darang of “Badhaai Do” fame, BJP politician Tajinder Singh Bagga, social media influencers Hema Sharma and Rajat Dalal, Hrithik Roshan’s life coach Arfeen Khan and his actor-wife Sara Arfeen Khan are among other “Bigg Boss 18” participants. (PTI)

