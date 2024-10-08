‘Bigg Boss 18’ a huge opportunity: actor Muskan Bamne of‘Anupamaa’ fame

MUMBAI, Oct 7: Actor Muskan Bamne says she wanted to go a level higher after her exit from the popular TV show “Anupamaa” and reality TV series “Bigg Boss 18” was the next perfect project.

The actor, who played Pakhi in the Hindi drama from 2020 to 2023, made her acting debut in 2017 with “Haseena Parkar”, starring Shraddha Kapoor.

“It (‘Bigg Boss 18’) is a huge opportunity. When I left ‘Anupamaa’, I thought I should look for something which would up my level. I have done TV, ads and some movies. Why not do a reality show? Then ‘Bigg Boss’ came to me. So, I thought, let’s do this,” Bamne told PTI.

The 25-year-old actor said she left Anupamaa, fronted by Rupali Ganguly, as she was not ready to essay the role of a mother on screen.

“It is such a big show, people love it. But I was not comfortable playing a mother. I had made up my mind that if they will show the baby of my character, I will not continue with the show. After the leap, it became obvious they will show a baby. So, I took the decision (to leave)” she added.

Hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, the 18th season of Bigg Boss aired on Colors TV on Sunday night.

As someone who grew up watching his films, Bamne said she is looking forward to meeting the star for the first time.

“I have seen him in the movies.Whenever my family and I sit together to watch a film, it’s either ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ or ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!’ playing on TV. The records set by these films are yet to be broken. Everyone loves him in my house. Everyone’s so excited that I’ll meet him.” Coming from a protective family, it will be the first time the actor will be on her own, inside the Bigg Boss house.

Bamne said she is “ready” to take on the challenge.

“I am friendly but it takes me some time to open up to people. I will try to make friends there. I hope my friendship remains even outside the house.

I will try my best to show people what I am like… When I go there, I will get to know them (fellow contestants).” The reality show is notorious for stirring up controversies in the Bigg Boss house but the actor said she will be on her best behaviour. “Being ill-mannered is not my thing. I don’t think I will misbehave with anyone. But that also doesn’t mean that I won’t say my point. But I will not misbehave,” she added. (PTI)

