A.R. Rahman to score music for Hansal Mehta’s Gandhi series

NEW DELHI, Oct 2: Celebrated composer AR Rahman on Wednesday said he is set to score music for the upcoming series “Gandhi”, directed by Hansal Mehta.

The multiple award winner, known for his work in films such as “Roja”, “Bombay”, “Taal”, “Lagaan”, and “Slumdog Millionaire”, shared the update on the occasion of Gandhi’s 155th birth anniversary.

“On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, remembering the Mahatma and thrilled to announce this very special collaboration! @ApplauseSocial @nairsameer @mehtahansal @SegalDeepak @sidkhaitan @pratikg80 @prasoon_garg @PriyaJhavar @devnidhib #KishoreAthwal #Gandhi,” Rahman wrote in an X post.

Pratik Gandhi, star of “Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story” and “Madgaon Express”, will play the title role in “Gandhi”.

Backed by Applause Entertainment, the upcoming show is based on historian and author Ramachandra Guha’s books — “Gandhi before India” and “Gandhi: The Years that Changed the World”.

Rahman said he is honoured to compose music for “Gandhi”.

“Watching Gandhiji’s younger life is a revelation—his experiments with truth, life, and so many other things show the evolution of his character. I am deeply honored to be scoring the music for this story, in collaboration with Applause Entertainment and under the articulate direction of Hansal Mehta,” the musician said in a statement.

Having Rahman join the team on this journey is truly a dream come true, said Mehta.

“His music has the unique ability to elevate storytelling and for a project of this scale and significance, we couldn’t think of anyone better to bring the emotional and spiritual nuances of Gandhi’s life to the forefront,” the director said. (PTI)

