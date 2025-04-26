27.4 C
Guwahati
Saturday, April 26, 2025
‘Abir Gulaal’ songs ‘Khudaya Ishq’ and Angrezi Rangrasiya’ removed from YouTube

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
New Delhi, April 25: Two songs of “Abir Gulaal”, a Hindi film featuring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, are no longer available on YouTube. Fawad’s comeback movie, which also stars Vaani Kapoor, has landed in a controversy in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack which claimed the lives of 26 people.

The film’s first song “Khudaya Ishq”, a romantic ballad sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao, was released on social media on April 14. But the official video of the track is no longer available for viewing on YouTube in the wake of the controversy.

The second track, “Angreji Rangrasiya”, a foot-tapping number from singer-composer Amit Trivedi, dropped on April 18. This song is also not available on YouTube, even though short clips of the track, shared by other users, are still there on the platform.

“Abir Gulaal” is produced by A Richer Lens Entertainment in collaboration with Indian Stories Production and Aarjay Pictures. Vivek B Agrawal, Avantika Hari and Rakesh Sippy are credited as producers on the movie. Film’s producers and Saregama were not available for a comment.

On Thursday, government sources said the movie will not be allowed to release in theatres. The decision came amid growing calls for a ban on the movie, which was scheduled to premiere in Indian cinemas on May 9.

On Wednesday, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) also reiterated its directive to ban Pakistani artists.

“In light of the recent attack in Pahalgam, FWICE is once again compelled to issue a blanket boycott on all Pakistani artists, singers and technicians participating in any Indian film or entertainment projects. This includes performances or collaborations occurring anywhere in the world,” the FWICE said in a statement.  The industry workers’ union, which had issued a similar directive in February 2019 after the Pulwama terror attack, also warned that it will take disciplinary action against those who work with Pakistani artists. Fawad, whose last Hindi film appearance in 2016’s “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” also ran in trouble post the Uri terror strike, condemned the Pahalgam attack on his Instagram Story on Wednesday night. “Deeply saddened to hear the news of the heinous attack in Pahalgam. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this horrifying incident, and we pray for strength and healing for their families in this difficult time,” the “Zindagi Gulzar Hai” star wrote.  (PTI)

The Hills Times
