Diljit’s ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ to only release in overseas territories after row over Hania Aamir’s casting

New Delhi, June 23 Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh’s new movie “Sardaar Ji 3” will only be released in overseas territories following controversy and calls for boycott over the casting of Pakistani actor Hania Aamir.

The movie, the third in Dosanjh’s horror comedy franchise, will release in theatres outside India on June 27. “‘Sardaar Ji 3’ Releasing 27th June overseas only. Fadh Lao Bhoond Dian Lattan,” the actor-singer posted on Instagram.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) criticised Dosanjh and the movie’s team for casting Aamir in the movie.

“Despite knowing the recent brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, in which 26 innocent Indian lives were lost at the hands of Pakistani-sponsored terrorists, Diljit Dosanjh has shockingly chosen to cast a Pakistani artist.

“This decision comes at a time when the entire nationó140 crore Indians, the government, the opposition, and citizens across all walks of lifeóare united against Pakistan and standing in solidarity with the families of the martyred,” the organisation said in a statement.

Through his actions, the AICWA said, Dosanjh has disrespected the sentiments of the nation and insulted the sacrifice of soldiers and civilians.

“His preference for Pakistani talent over Indian artists raises serious questions about his loyalty and priorities,” it added.

Aamir’s presence in the movie has irked many social media users, who expressed their disappointment in the comments section of Dosanjh’s post. “Boycott,” wrote one of the users.

“Diljit Dosanjh is a traitor,” another user said.

“Country first, boycott @diljitdosanjh @teamdiljitglobal,” wrote another.

Hostilities between India and Pakistan intensified following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people on April 22.

In response, Indian armed forces hit nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 7 under the codename Operation Sindoor. In the aftermath of the terror attack, social media accounts of many Pakistani actors, including Hania, Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Ali Zafar, Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, were withheld in India. PTI ATR

Around the same time, “Abir Gulaal”, a romantic drama featuring Pakistani star Fawad Khan, was not allowed to release in theatres in India.

Directed by Amar Hundal, “Sardaar Ji 3” is produced by Gunbir Singh Sidhu and Manmord Sidhu of White Hill Studios alongside Story Time Productions. (PTI)