Aditi Rao Hydari on collaborating with Ritu Kumar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Happy to be their muse

New Delhi, July 27 (PTI): Whether it is designers like Ritu Kumar or the directors she collaborates with, actor Aditi Rao Hydari says she is happy to be a muse for people who are passionate about their work.

The “Jubilee” star turned showstopper for Kumar on the second day of the India Couture Week (ICW) 2023 here. Hydari, who will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s maiden web series “Heeramandi”, believes in being “effortless” in her style statement, a thought that also reflects in Kumar’s work as a designer. “I really relate to the work that she does. I have a deep love for people who are passionate about what they do, whether it is the directors I work with or the fashion directors I work with. I’m inspired by them. I deeply love and respect them. That’s why I’m always there for them. Happy to be their muse,” the actor told PTI on the sidelines of the fashion gala on Wednesday night here.

On the ramp, Hydari looked regal in an embellished ivory gold lehenga with pockets and a full-sleeved blouse. She kept her hair loose and completed her look with a dazzling ‘maang-tika’.

She said she is “excited” for her upcoming film and series, including “Lioness”, the first official Indo-British co-production.

“There’s ‘Gandhi Talks’, which is a silent film with Vijay Sethupathi and Aravind Swami. There’s ‘Heeramandi’ with Sanjay sir whom I love and respect. I feel so lucky that I’m part of his vision. There’s ‘Lioness’, the first official Indo-British production, about two girls, two centuries apart and their lives,” Hydari added. Kumar said she is happy to dress the actor, also known for “Ajeeb Daastaans” and “Padmaavat”.

“She has the grace, she has the style. She is also a beautiful person,” the founder of Ritu Kumar label said. The ace couturier also said the fashion industry is giving “much more options to the brides”.

Top 10 Dystopian Korean Drama Health Benefits Of Karela Indian Superfoods For Healthy Hair Janhvi Kapoor, That Bawaal Girl Health Benefits Of Tomatoes