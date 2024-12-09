Alan Ritchson’s ‘Reacher’ season three to debut on Prime Video in February 2025

Los Angeles, Dec 8: The third season of Prime Video’s popular series “Reacher” will premiere on the streaming service on February 20, 2025.

Starring Alan Ritchson in the titular role, the third season is based on “Persuader”, the 7th book in author Lee Child’s global best-selling novel series.

Prime Video shared the news at the CCXP (Comic Con Experience), held in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and also unveiled a teaser of the new season.

Ritchson attended the event along with actor Maria Sten, who returns in season three as Reacher’s comrade Frances Neagley.

The third chapter will see Reacher hurtle into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise while trying to rescue an undercover DEA informant whose time is running out, according to the official logline.

“There he finds a world of secrecy and violence—and confronts some unfinished business from his own past,” it said.

The third season will also feature newcomers Anthony Michael Hall, Sonya Cassidy, Brian Tee, Johnny Berchtold, Robert Montesinos, Daniel David Stewart, and Olivier Richters. (PTI)