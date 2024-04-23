Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media, Tinkle Comics announce superhero graphic novel ‘Minnal Murali’

Mumbai, April 22: Spirit Media, Rana Daggubati’s production banner, and Tinkle Comics have launched a graphic novel “Minnal Murali”, based on the superhero from 2021’s Malayalam film starring Tovino Thomas in the title role.

The announcement was made on Sunday at the Mumbai Comic-Con event here.

- Advertisement -

Directed by Basil Joseph, “Minnal Murali” followed the story of a tailor called Jaison Varghese, played by Thomas, who gains superpowers after being struck by lightning.

According to a press release, the graphic novel promises to delve deep into “the superhero’s origins and adventures with a new story which takes the film’s plot further”.

Daggubati described the launch of the graphic novel a “significant milestone” for the Indian superheroes in the world of comics. “The debut of Tinkle’s graphic novel ‘Minnal Murali’ at Mumbai Comic-Con marks a significant milestone for reaffirming the love for Indian superheroes and comics, furthermore, resonating with the unmet need of Indian comic lovers in the digital age. “It is a moment of great pride and excitement to continue the universe of one of this much loved contemporary Indian superheroes and bring him to life from the screen to a comic,” Daggubati said in a statement.

Produced by Sophia Paul via Weekend Blockbusters, the film also starred Guru Somasundaram.

“Seeing our beloved characters and captivating storylines come to life on the vibrant pages is a testament to the enduring impact of our film, inspiring fans to embark on new adventures within this rich and dynamic universe,” said Paul.

- Advertisement -

Books are often converted to films, but this project is a great example of how a popular film franchise has been taken into the pages of a book, with a brand-new story based on the characters of a successful movie in a graphic novel format, added president and CEO of Amar Chitra Katha and Tinkle, Preeti Vyas.

Gayathri Chandrasekaran, editor-in-chief of Tinkle Comics, said “We’re thrilled to unveil Tinkle’s first graphic novel at the Mumbai Comic-Con”. (PTI)