Friday, February 28, 2025
Alan Walker to perform in Guwahati, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar and Jaipur in April

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
NEW DELHI, Feb 27: Norwegian DJ Alan Walker has extended his WalkerWorld India tour and has added four more shows.

A prominent figure in the electronic music scene with hit tracks like “Faded” and “On My Way” to his credit, Walker had performed in nine cities in 2024 – Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Hyderabad, Pune, Shillong and Chennai.

His 2025 tour of India will kick off in Guwahati on April 17, followed by Hyderabad on April 18, Bhubaneswar on April 19 and Jaipur on April 20, a press release said.

The Alan Walker: WalkerWorld India Tour is organised by Spacebound.

Karan Singh, CEO, Spacebound, said, “When we saw the overwhelming response to the tour last year, we recognised an opportunity to push boundaries even further. This expansion demonstrates our unwavering commitment to enable access to global talent across India’s diverse regions.” “The extraordinary success of bringing Walker to markets traditionally overlooked by international tours proves our belief that world-class entertainment shouldn’t be limited to just metros. We’re determined to continue this momentum by bringing more international artists to fans throughout India,” he added.

The tickets for WalkerWorld India tour will be available on BookMyShow from Friday.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights.
