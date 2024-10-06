Alia Bhatt Takes Bengaluru by Surprise at Alan Walker’s Concert Alia Bhatt takes Bengaluru by surprise at Alan Walker’s concert

27 C
Guwahati
Sunday, October 6, 2024
Alia Bhatt Takes Bengaluru by Surprise at Alan Walker's Concert

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
NEW DELHI, Oct 5: Actor Alia Bhatt made a surprise appearance at Norwegian DJ Alan Walker’s recent concert in Bengaluru.
Videos circulating on social media showed the actor, dressed in a blue denim strapless co-ord set, walking onto the stage during the concert on Friday.
As she arrived, the track “Chal Kudiye” from her upcoming movie Jigra played in the background. Greeting the fans, the 31-year-old actor said, “Namaskara Bengaluru. Surprise, surprise.”
Dharma Movies, the production banner behind the Vasan Bala-directed Jigra, also shared a video of Alia and Walker on its official Instagram page.
“Surprise, surprise! Thank you for your energy, #Bengaluru, and your love, @alanwalkermusic! #Jigra releasing in Hindi & Telugu — in cinemas this Friday,” the studio posted. A prominent figure in the electronic music scene with hit tracks like “Faded” and “On My Way” to his credit, Walker is currently on a 10-city tour of India.
His ‘WalkerWorld India’ tour started in Kolkata on September 27, followed by stops in Shillong, Delhi, and Ahmedabad. It will conclude on October 20 in Hyderabad. Bhatt’s Jigra is scheduled to be released in theatres on October 11.
The film, which Bhatt has also produced through her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions along with Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, follows the journey of Satya, a young woman who goes to great lengths to free her brother Ankur, played by Vedang Raina, who is imprisoned in a foreign jail.

