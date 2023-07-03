Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro… In Dino’ to hit theatres on March 29

Mumbai, July 2 (PTI): Director Anurag Basu’s upcoming movie “Metro… In Dino ‘ is now set to be released in theatres on March 29, 2024.

The film, starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sensharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh, was earlier supposed to come out in December.

Billed as an anthology of “heartwarming stories of contemporary couples’, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions Pvt Ltd

“Get ready to be swept away by the heartwarming stories of modern-day couples brought to life by a talented ensemble cast… Directed by Anurag Basu, music by Pritam, produced By Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu and Taani Basu the film will release on 29th March, 2024!” the makers said in a statement.

Basu and Pritam have previously collaborated on films “Gangster”, “Life in a… Metro”, “Barfi!”, “Jagga Jasoos”, and “Ludo”.

Amazing Nests Built By Bird Architects Countries Cheaper To Travel From India Things to do in Cherrapunji this summer 10 Superfoods For Kidney Health Indian Roads With Most Dangerous Hairpin Bends