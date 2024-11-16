28 C
Ali Fazal concludes shooting for Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro In Dino’

Mumbai, Nov 16: Actor Ali Fazal on Friday said he has completed filming for director Anurag Basu’s highly anticipated film “Metro In Dino”.

The upcoming film is a follow-up to Basu’s critically acclaimed 2007 movie “Life In A Metro”. In a statement, Fazal said working on the romantic drama movie has been a joyful and emotional experience.

“Wrapping up ‘Metro In Dino’ has been a journey filled with emotion, joy, and creativity. Working with Anurag sir has been an absolute honour. His vision and storytelling have always inspired me, and I’m thrilled to be part of this incredible team of ‘Metro in Dino’. “I can’t wait for the world to see what we’ve created together,” said the actor, known for his work in “3 Idiots”, “Fukrey” franchise, and “Mirzapur” series. Fazal is part of the film’s ensemble cast which also includes Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions Pvt Ltd. It has music by Pritam, who earlier collaborated with Basu on films “Gangster”, “Life in a… Metro”, “Barfi!”, “Jagga Jasoos”, and “Ludo”. (PTI)

