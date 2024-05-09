28 C
Guwahati
Thursday, May 9, 2024
type here...

Arjun Kapoor offers educational support to Delhi boy selling rolls following viral video

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Actor Arjun Kapoor on Wednesday offered help to 10-year-old Jaspreet Singh after a video of the New Delhi-based boy who sells rolls for a living after losing his father went viral on social media recently.

The actor is the latest public figure to extend support to Jaspreet and his sister Taranpreet Kaur, following business tycoon Anand Mahindra, AAP MLA Jarnail Singh, and local BJP leader Rajiv Babbar.

- Advertisement -

Kapoor shared a news report about Jaspreet on his Instagram Story and lauded the youngster for his courage in these testing times.

“With a smile on his face, he’s facing life ahead and all that will come with itů. I salute this 10-year-old for having the courage to stand up on his own two feet and take over his father’s work within 10 days of him passing away. I would love to help him out with his or his sister’s education; if anyone knows about his whereabouts, do let me know,” he wrote in the post.

The now-viral video was originally shared by food vlogger Sarabjeet Singh a week ago. It showed how Jaspreet took on the responsibility of running the food cart with his 19-year-old cousin Gurmukh Singh after losing his father to brain tuberculosis last month.

Jaspreet and his sister have been living with their aunt as their mother decided to leave for her hometown in Punjab.

Best Places To Visit In South India This Summer
Best Places To Visit In South India This Summer
7 Types Of South Indian Biryani That Are Must Try
7 Types Of South Indian Biryani That Are Must Try
Top 10 Must-Visit Attractions In Sri Lanka
Top 10 Must-Visit Attractions In Sri Lanka
Best Places In India To Admire The Beautiful Cherry Blossoms
Best Places In India To Admire The Beautiful Cherry Blossoms
7 Most Scenic Train Journeys In South India
7 Most Scenic Train Journeys In South India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

09 May, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Best Places To Visit In South India This Summer 7 Types Of South Indian Biryani That Are Must Try Top 10 Must-Visit Attractions In Sri Lanka Best Places In India To Admire The Beautiful Cherry Blossoms 7 Most Scenic Train Journeys In South India