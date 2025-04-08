23 C
ASEAN-India Artists' Camp concludes

The Hills Times
The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 7: The 3rd edition of the ASEAN-India Artists’ Camp (AIAC) concluded in Shillong with an exhibition at Tripura Castle, where paintings created by 21 artists from ASEAN Member States, Timor-Leste, and India were displayed, an official statement said here on Monday.

Over the ten days, these artists engaged in collaborative work, drawing inspiration from Shillong’s landscapes, cultural interactions, and artistic exchanges.

Organised by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India, in collaboration with Seher, AIAC has been a key initiative under India’s ‘Act East Policy’.

The camp facilitated artistic dialogue across borders, fostering an environment where diverse styles, traditions, and techniques converged to create original works of art.

Speaking on the significance of such initiatives, Pabitra Margherita, minister of state for external affairs and textiles, said, “This camp shows the strong cultural and artistic links between India and ASEAN nations. Art has real power, it connects people. Through this effort, we’re strengthening ties that matter, building a foundation for our countries to grow closer.”

During the camp, artists participated in a series of immersive experiences, including interactive workshops on classical dance, indigenous music, and traditional handicrafts.

They engaged in discussions on creative techniques, explored Meghalaya’s artistic heritage, and conducted interactive sessions with local schoolchildren, offering them a rare opportunity to observe and learn from distinguished artists, the statement noted.

These exchanges not only enriched the creative process but also deepened cultural understanding.

Sanjeev Bhargava, founder-director of Seher, said, “As the one who dreamed up this camp, I’ve watched it evolve into something extraordinary. Over ten days, I saw these artists from across borders dive into Shillong’s culture, challenge each other’s ideas, and produce works that pulse with life. This exhibition is the result of raw creativity, late-night debates, and a shared passion that’s now tangible on every canvas. I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve built together.”

With the conclusion of the camp, the artworks showcased in Shillong will next be exhibited in New Delhi and Malaysia, further extending this cultural exchange beyond borders.

The artists return to their home countries with new perspectives, experiences and memories, reinforcing India’s engagement with ASEAN nations through the arts, the statement concluded.

