28 C
Guwahati
Friday, October 20, 2023
type here...

Avinash Arun Dhaware’s ‘Three of Us’ to come out on November 3

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Oct 19: Filmmaker Avinash Arun Dhaware’s feature film “Three of Us” will be released in theatres on November 3, the makers announced on Thursday. Actors Shefali Shah, Jaideep Ahlawat and Swanand Kirkire star in the movie, which chronicles a “story of hope, healing and love”, said a press release.

“For some, the only thing more precious than the present is the past! Introducing a story of hope, healing, and love! #ThreeOfUs in cinemas on 3rd Nov,” production banner Matchbox Shots posted on X.

- Advertisement -

The film was recently screened at the The Himalayan Film Festival (THFF) in Leh. “Three of Us” follows Shailaja (Shah) who finds herself at the cusp of her past, present, and future as she grapples with early symptoms of dementia.

“She decides to go on a trip to revisit her childhood before her memories ebb away. Shailaja embarks on a confrontational journey that makes her deal with questions related to a traumatic event in her childhood, the mundanity of her marriage, and the complexity of her future.

“As Shailaja travels through the sprawling coastline of Konkan with her husband and childhood love by her side, we see her inching closer towards the forgiveness and liberation she has always yearned for,” read the official plotline. (PTI)

Durga Puja 2023: Discover India’s Most Enchanting Celebrations at These Top Destinations
Durga Puja 2023: Discover India’s Most Enchanting Celebrations at These Top Destinations
10 Hidden Best Places to Visit in October in India for Couples
10 Hidden Best Places to Visit in October in India for Couples
Top 15 Best Hill Stations You Can’t Miss In India
Top 15 Best Hill Stations You Can’t Miss In India
Hina Khan’s Sizzling Avatar Will Make Your Jaw Drop
Hina Khan’s Sizzling Avatar Will Make Your Jaw Drop
10 Most Luxurious Honeymoon Destinations In The World
10 Most Luxurious Honeymoon Destinations In The World
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

20 October, 2023 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0
Durga Puja 2023: Discover India’s Most Enchanting Celebrations at These Top Destinations 10 Hidden Best Places to Visit in October in India for Couples Top 15 Best Hill Stations You Can’t Miss In India Hina Khan’s Sizzling Avatar Will Make Your Jaw Drop 10 Most Luxurious Honeymoon Destinations In The World