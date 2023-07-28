Better late than never: ‘Kohrra’ star Suvinder Vicky on new-found fame

New Delhi, July 27 (PTI): The spotlight is finally shining on “Kohrra” star Suvinder Vicky after years of hard work in films that got critical acclaim but not mainstream attention and the actor, grateful for his moment in the sun, can only say – “Better late than never”.

Vicky’s turn as the tormented Sub-Inspector Balbir Singh battling his personal demons while solving the murder of an NRI groom in the crime drama has audiences asking just who the actor is.

“I feel good that people want to know about me. I want to thank viewers from the bottom of my heart for appreciating my performances and for going back and discovering my past work,” the actor told PTI.

Referring to attention from social and other media platforms and people wanting to know more about the mainstay of the atmospheric Punjab-based whodunit, Vicky said, “Der aaye durust aaye… aur main to kahunga ki bahut jyaada durust aa gaye (better late than never… and I would say the attention is very welcome).”

Vicky, 50, said he knew he had chanced upon something big when showrunner Sudip Sharma offered him the character in the Netflix show.

The Sirsa-born actor, who started out by primarily working in Punjabi films such as “Munde U.K. De”, “Kabaddi Ikk Mohabbat” and “Yaraan Naal Baharaan 2”, said he is overwhelmed that filmmakers have personally reached out to him to praise his work.

