Bhumi Pednekar begins shooting for her debut OTT show ‘Daldal’

Mumbai, June 2: Bhumi Pednekar on Saturday announced that she has started filming for “Daldal”, the upcoming Prime Video thriller that will mark the actor’s series debut.
The actor, who was most recently seen in “Bhakshak”, shared the news on Instagram, where she also posted a still from the show, in which she will star as a cop hot on the heels of a serial killer in Mumbai. “The past never stays buried for long. Rita’s journey with #Daldal commences from today.. #Day1 #DaldalOnPrime,” Pednekar, 34, wrote in the caption. Amrit Raj Gupta of “Gullak” fame will direct the series, based on Vish Dhamija’s book “Bhendi Bazaar”. It is produced by Abundantia Entertainment. In “Daldal”, which was announced by Prime Video in March this year, Pednekar plays Rita Ferreira, Mumbai’s newly appointed DCP who is haunted by the guilt of her part and dealing with demons of her present.
“She must embark on an investigation of a series of murders that puts her on a collision course with a cold-blooded serial killer, even as she has to save her life from falling apart,” read the official synopsis.
Vikram Malhotra and Suresh Triveni serve as executive producers on the series, penned by Sreekanth Agneeaswaran, Rohan D’Souza, and Priya Saggi. (PTI)

 

