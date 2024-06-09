27.2 C
Horror comedy 'Munjya' earns ` 4.21 core at box office on day one

Mumbai, June 8: Horror-comedy “Munjya” earned in ` 4.21 crore nett on its opening day at the domestic box office, the makers said Saturday.
Starring Sharvari, Mona Singh, Abhay Verma, and Sathyaraj, the movie was released in theatres on Friday. It is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and Amar Kaushik.
Maddock Films shared the film’s opening day numbers in a post on Instagram.
“This record-breaking collection for a film with no A-list actors is a testament to the power of a captivating story and the brilliance of CGI technology. ‘Munjya’ has sprung the biggest surprise in the industry, setting the stage for a remarkable box office run,” the company said in a press note.
Set in Pune and the Konkan region of Maharashtra, “Munjya” follows the story of the eponymous mythical creature from the world of Indian belief and cultural system.
The film, which has its roots in the Marathi folklore, is reportedly set in the Maddock Films’ horror comedy universe, “Stree” (2018), “Roohi” (2021), and “Bhediya” (2022).filming for “Daldal”, the upcoming Prime Video thriller that will mark the actor’s series debut.
The actor, who was most recently seen in “Bhakshak”, shared the news on Instagram, where she also posted a still from the show, in which she will star as a cop hot on the heels of a serial killer in Mumbai. “The past never stays buried for long. Rita’s journey with #Daldal commences from today.. #Day1 #DaldalOnPrime,” Pednekar, 34, wrote in the caption. Amrit Raj Gupta of “Gullak” fame will direct the series, based on Vish Dhamija’s book “Bhendi Bazaar”. (PTI)

 

