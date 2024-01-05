Britney Spears denies working on new album, says she will ‘never return to music industry’

Los Angeles, Jan 4: Shutting down rumours that she is working on a new album, pop singer Britney Spears said she will “never return to the music industry”.

The singer shared a post on Instagram alluding to reports that surfaced on Wednesday about Spears potentially tapping Charli XCX and writer Julia Michaels for an unannounced record, her first in nearly a decade.

“Just so we’re clear most of the news is trash!!! They keep saying I’m turning to random people to do a new album … I will never return to the music industry !!! “When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people !!! For those of you who have read my book, there’s loads you don’t know about me …” the singer wrote.

Britney dismissed rumors about her creating songs for a new album and revealed that she has been working behind the scenes as a ghostwriter for others. In a statement, she mentioned, “When I write, it’s either for my enjoyment or for other people…I’ve penned more than 20 songs for others in the last two years!!! I function as a ghostwriter, and I genuinely find joy in that role.”

The pop star seemed to be addressing recent reports from early Wednesday that suggested Britney Spears might be working on a new, unannounced album, potentially with Charli XCX and writer Julia Michaels. Variety reported on this possibility, noting that Michaels had collaborated with Spears before on ‘Slumber Party’ from the ‘Glory’ album.

Spears then described herself as a ‘ghostwriter,’ which means she writes for other artists without putting her name on the projects, and stated that she “honestly [prefers] it that way.”

She also addressed claims that her book, ‘The Woman in Me,’ was published without her permission. The book became a national best-seller in its first week, selling over 1.1 million copies in print, pre-sales, e-books, and audiobooks.

She added, “I’ve written over 20 songs for other people in the past two years !!! I’m a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way !!! People are also saying MY BOOK WAS RELEASED WITHOUT MY APPROVAL ILLEGALLY and that’s far from the truth … have you read the news these days ??? I’m so LOVED and blessed !!!” (PTI)

