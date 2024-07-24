Camila Mendes and Madelyn Cline in talks to star in ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ reboot

Los Angeles, July 23: “Riverdale” star Camila Mendes is in talks to lead Sony’s upcoming reboot of popular slasher thriller “I Know What You Did Last Summer”.

Actor Madelyn Cline of “Outer Banks” fame and Sarah Pidgeon, who starred in “Tiny Beautiful Things” are also in discussion for the movie alongside “Goat” actor Tyriq Withers and “World on Fire” star Jonah Haur-King.

According to Variety, the actors, if finalised, will star in the project directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and written by Sam Lansky and Kaytin Robinson from a draft by Leah McKendrick.

The original film “I Know What You Did Last Summer” released in 1997 and starred Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr., Jennifer Love Hewitt and Ryan Phillippe in the lead roles.

The horror-mystery was directed by Jim Gillespie and was adapted from Lois Duncan’s novel “I Know What You Did Last Summer” which was published in 1973.

Made on a reported budget of USD 17 million, the film went on to earn ₹125 million at the box office despite mixed reviews. It is considered a cult hit in the slasher genre alongside “Scream” franchise.

The story follows a group of four friends bound by an accidental death during their holiday gone wrong.

They reunite later and realise they are being stalked by a hook-wielding maniac who may or may not know their secret. The film became an instant hit on its release and a sequel was made the following year, titled “I Still Know What You Did Last Summer.”

A TV series was also made on the story in 2021.

The upcoming remake is slated to release in theatres on July 18, 2025. Prinze Jr. and Hewitt, who starred in the original film are also in talks to star in the movie. (PTI)