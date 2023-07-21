Celina Jaitly opens up about losing premature baby in 2017: Finally summoned courage to talk

Mumbai, July 20 (PTI): Actor Celina Jaitly has opened up about the loss of her premature baby in 2017 and said she believes sharing her story will help other people who went through similar experiences.

Jaitly, who is married to businessman Peter Haag, gave birth to twin baby boys in 2017 but lost one child due to a heart condition. It was her second twin pregnancy after she gave birth to boys in 2012.

“It took me 5 years to come to terms with this episode of our lives but I have finally summoned the courage to talk about my ordeal to help many parents who reach out to @haag.peter & I as they deal with the trauma of preterm birth and loss of a baby. Peter and I want such parents to know that they can get through this,” the actor, who is based out of Austria, wrote on Instagram Wednesday.

“In personal experience we both can vouch that your Preemie baby is a true survivor. #preemies show us the power of faith & prayer and the fight of the human spirit. Remember that most #prematurebabies survive and live completely normal, healthy lives,” she added in her post. Jaitly, known for movies such as “Janasheen”, “No Entry” and “Golmaal Returns”, said she went into labour at 32 weeks after the sudden demise of her father.

She then gave birth to twins Shamsher and Arthur, but Shamsher passed away due to a heart condition.

“It was very difficult for Peter n I but we smiled after many million tears… to seal a happy memory for our blessing baby @arthurjhaag arrival as he went straight to NICU (neonatal intensive care unit) in an incubator for 3 months immediately upon his arrival.

“The NICU was a strange & difficult environment. From our experience, accepting that there will be good days and bad days will help you to feel less shocked & worried when challenging days happen (sic)” Jaitley said.

The loss of Shamsher left the couple “immensely anxious” about Arthur, the actor said.

“It is very important at such a time to remember you can be more effective as a team than individually so watch your teamwork as parents… Remember impossible odds set the stage for incredible miracles. Although the world is full of suffering, it is also full of the overcoming of it,” she added in her post.

Jaitly and Haag got married in 2011.

