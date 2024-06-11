Chiranjeevi, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan congratulate Modi for third consecutive term as PM

New Delhi, June 10: Film stars Chiranjeevi, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Kamal Haasan and Paresh Rawal Monday congratulated Narendra Modi for taking oath as the prime minister for the third consecutive term. Modi, 73, was sworn in as the PM for the third time in a row at a grand ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Sunday evening here.

He became only the second prime minister after Jawaharlal Nehru to secure a third consecutive term. Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi, who was named a Padma Vibushan recipient earlier this year, extended his wishes to the prime minister on X. “Hearty Congratulations to Shri @narendramodi ji on being sworn in as the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India for a historic third term! I wish you and all the wonderful ministers in your cabinet all the strength to take our country forward on the path of prosperity and glory,” he wrote. His son and RRR star Ram Charan also congratulated Modi. “Congratulations to India’s beloved Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji and #NDAGovernment commencing your historic third term. Looking forward to a more prosperous India under your reign. Jai Hind #Narendramodi #PMOath #ModiCabinet,” Charan said.

“PM @narendramodi, congratulations for a historic 3rd term. Jai Hind,” wrote Malhotra on his Instagram Stories. His “Student of the Year” co-star Varun Dhawan tagged Modi on X and said: “May you guide our country to greater heights. Hari Om.” Haasan, founder of political party Makkal Needhi Maiam in Tamil Nadu, urged the prime minister to work together to create a “more inclusive India”. “Nations that harness their greatest strength – their people – shall accomplish the greatest glories. Congratulations to the Hon. Prime Minister of India, Shri @narendramodi ji, on your third term.

“In the spirit of national interest, unity, and patriotic duty, let the elected representatives of the 18th Lok Sabha work together to fulfil the dream of a stronger, brighter, and more inclusive India. Jai Hind!” he wrote in an X post. Rawal, former BJP MP from Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha seat, said Indian citizens look forward to more terms under the Modi government. “The people of India extend their heartfelt best wishes to our respected leader Shri @narendramodi ji on this historic occasion of him becoming the Prime Minister for the third time. Remember one thing that the people love you a lot, so they will not just count till three, they will keep counting further. Jai Ho. Jaikar Ho.”

“Congratulations to Shri Narendra Modiji on your remarkable third term as our Prime Minister. India’s future certainly looks bright with your leadership at the helm,” wrote Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on X. He also congratulated actor and BJP’s sole MP from Kerala Suresh Gopi (Thrissur) and Kerala BJP General Secretary George Kurian on being sworn in as Union Ministers of State.

“I extend my congratulations to Thiru. @narendramodi Avl on being sworn in as @PMOIndia for the third consecutive term,” said Tamil cinema star Vijay, according to his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s official X page. In an X post, Suneil Shetty wished Modi “continued strength and wisdom in your leadership”.

The prime minister’s swearing-in ceremony was attended by a host of film celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth, BJP MP-elect from Mandi Kangana Ranaut, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Raveena Tandon, Vikrant Massey, Anuradha Paudwal, Rajkumar Hirani, Mahaveer Jain, and Kailash Kher. After the ceremony, Kher shared the video of Modi taking oath on his official X page. (PTI)