Choreographer Jani Master’s National Award suspended

New Delhi, Oct 6: The National Film Awards Cell of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has suspended the National Film Award to be presented to choreographer Jani Master citing allegations of sexual assault.

The authorities also withdrew the invitation to the choreographer to attend the 70th National Film Awards in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Jani Master, whose real name is Shaik Jani Basha, would have been felicitated at the ceremony for his work on the song “Megham Karukkatha” from 2022’s Tamil movie “Thiruchitrambalam”.

In the note, dated October 4 (Friday), the National Film Awards Cell said the letter to attend the National Film Awards was extended to the choreographer “before the allegations of crime under POCSO Act came to light”.

“In view of the seriousness of the allegation and the matter being subjudice, the Competent Authority has decided to suspend the National Film Award of the Best Choreography for the Year 2022 to Shri Shaik Jani Basha for the film Thiruchitrambalam until further orders.

“Hence, the invitation extended to Shri Shaik Jani Basha for the 70th National Film Awards Function to be held at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi on 8.10.24 is hereby withdrawn,” read the note, signed by deputy director Indrani Bose.

A city court on Thursday granted interim bail to Jani Master after he filed the bail application to attend the National Film Awards. (PTI)

