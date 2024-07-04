29 C
Christopher Reeve’s son Will Reeve to make a cameo in James Gunn’s ‘Superman’

LOS ANGELES:, July 3: Will Reeve, son of the late Superman star Christopher Reeve, is set to have a cameo in James Gunn’s upcoming DC movie Superman.

Christopher Reeve was the first Hollywood actor to portray the superhero, also known as Clark Kent, on the big screen.

Gunn’s Superman will be fronted by David Corenswet, with Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult as Daily Planet star reporter Lois Lane and Lex Luthor, Superman’s arch nemesis, respectively. Will Reeve, who is a journalist and an ABC News correspondent, will play a TV reporter in the film, reported entertainment news outlet Variety. Christopher Reeve starred in and as 1978’s Superman, which marked the beginning of the film franchise. It was followed by Superman II (1980), Superman III (1983), and Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987).

Gunn is directing Superman’s latest revival from his own script. He also serves as the co-head of Warner Bros-owned DC Studios along with Peter Safran. Superman, currently under production in Cleveland, Ohio, also features Anthony Carrigan, Isabela Merced and Nathan Fillion. The film is slated to release in July 2025.

Before Gunn’s reboot of the popular character, Super/Man, a documentary on Christopher Reeve, will hit the big screen in select theatres on September 21 followed by an encore presentation on his birthday, September 25. DC Studios is collaborating with Fathom Events on the theatrical release.

Will Reeve and his older siblings Matthew and Alexandra appear in the documentary. Directed by Ian Bonhote and Peter Ettedgui, Super/Man follows Christopher Reeve’s life following his horse riding accident that left him paralysed and becoming an activist for disability rights. (PTI)

