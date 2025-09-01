BJP stages rally in Itanagar against alleged derogatory remark by Congress leader

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, Aug 31: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Arunachal Pradesh staged a massive rally in the capital city, Itanagar, protesting against the Congress party and its Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha for allegedly making derogatory remarks against women.

According to an official statement, the protest was particularly directed at a remark made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late mother during a Congress rally in Bihar, which the BJP described as “deeply offensive and unacceptable.”

The rally, organised by the state BJP unit, began from the Akashdeep area of Ganga Market and culminated at Indira Gandhi Park.

The protest march was joined by leaders and members of the BJP Yuva Morcha, Mahila Morcha, Kisan Morcha, ST Morcha and several senior leaders of the party.

Participants walked through the streets of the capital shouting slogans condemning the Congress and denouncing what they termed as an “insult not just to the Prime Minister but to the dignity of all women in society.”

Addressing media persons during the rally, BJP Chief Spokesperson Mutchu Mithi said that the derogatory language used by the Congress leader was “unacceptable to the people of the state and the nation.” He said, “Women are regarded as mothers and sisters and are respected by every member of the family, community and society. It is extremely unfair on the part of the Congress leadership to utter such remarks, and even more so when they are directed at the Prime Minister’s late mother. The Prime Minister is not just a political leader but the leader of the entire country. Such statements only reflect the Congress party’s lack of respect for women.”

Mithi further appealed to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and the rest of the country to give a befitting reply to such remarks through democratic means.

He said that while democracy allows for political criticism, the use of offensive and personal language crosses ethical boundaries and weakens the democratic process.

“Criticism of policies and governance is always welcome in democracy, but nobody should cross the line by indulging in derogatory speech against women or family members of leaders. Such comments are unacceptable in civilised society,” he added.

The BJP spokesperson also criticised repeated attempts to undermine the credibility of the Election Commission of India.

He noted that the Commission is a constitutional body and attacking its authority repeatedly for political gain is “not healthy for democracy.”

According to him, political parties should refrain from such actions and focus instead on constructive engagement with issues of governance and development.

Several senior BJP leaders also addressed the gathering and echoed Mithi’s concerns.

Lokam Tassar, Nalong Mize, Hawa Bagang, Nabam Yahi, Tame Shyam and other prominent figures were present during the rally.

They strongly condemned the Congress leader’s remark and said that such incidents highlighted the Congress party’s “moral and ideological bankruptcy.”

The leaders asserted that the BJP, both at the state and national level, would continue to stand firmly against any attempt to denigrate women or insult the cultural values that place women in positions of respect.

They also reiterated the party’s commitment to upholding dignity, social harmony and political decency in public discourse.

The rally concluded at IG Park with participants vowing to carry the message to the grassroots and mobilise people across the state to reject what they described as “regressive politics” of the Congress party.

According to the official statement, the BJP in Arunachal Pradesh has also submitted its condemnation to the party’s central leadership, urging for national-level protests to ensure that such remarks do not go unchallenged.