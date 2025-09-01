Tribal Dance Crew wins Arunachal’s Got Talent Season 7

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, Aug 31: The grand finale of Arunachal’s Got Talent Season 7 was held on Saturday, celebrating youth excellence and cultural diversity in the state.

- Advertisement -

According to an official statement, the Tribal Dance Crew emerged as the winner with their energetic performances showcasing the state’s indigenous heritage.

Singer Tara Ekke secured the first runner-up position, while the group Four Seasons was named second runner-up.

Chief minister Pema Khandu, who attended the event, described the state’s youth as the “heartbeat of Arunachal Pradesh” and said platforms like Arunachal’s Got Talent were vital in encouraging young people to “dream bigger, believe in themselves, and embrace opportunities with confidence.”

He added that the government was committed to grooming talent while also preparing youth for leadership, innovation and entrepreneurship.

- Advertisement -

Other dignitaries present included MLA Techi Kaso, Advisor to the Minister for Urban Affairs, Land Management and Food and Civil Supplies; Chairman of the Sports Authority of Arunachal John Neelam; and Advisor cum former State Information Commissioner Gumjum Haider.

During the programme, Dream For United Arunachal, led by Haider, presented a Laughing Buddha to the Chief Minister as a symbolic gesture of goodwill.

The organisers said this year’s edition was praised for its smooth conduct, fairness and transparency, further strengthening the event’s reputation as a credible platform for local talent.

The statement also highlighted recent initiatives of the state government to support youth development, including the approval of the State Youth Policy 2025 with nine key development goals, establishment of Khelo India Centres, and the Chief Minister’s Meritorious Sportsperson Scholarship.

- Advertisement -

Organisers said Arunachal’s Got Talent continues to serve as more than just a competition, acting as a movement to foster creativity, confidence and opportunities for young people across the state.