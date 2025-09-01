27 C
Guwahati
Monday, September 1, 2025
type here...

Tribal Dance Crew wins Arunachal’s Got Talent Season 7

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, Aug 31: The grand finale of Arunachal’s Got Talent Season 7 was held on Saturday, celebrating youth excellence and cultural diversity in the state.

- Advertisement -

According to an official statement, the Tribal Dance Crew emerged as the winner with their energetic performances showcasing the state’s indigenous heritage.

Related Posts:

Singer Tara Ekke secured the first runner-up position, while the group Four Seasons was named second runner-up.

Chief minister Pema Khandu, who attended the event, described the state’s youth as the “heartbeat of Arunachal Pradesh” and said platforms like Arunachal’s Got Talent were vital in encouraging young people to “dream bigger, believe in themselves, and embrace opportunities with confidence.”

He added that the government was committed to grooming talent while also preparing youth for leadership, innovation and entrepreneurship.

- Advertisement -

Other dignitaries present included MLA Techi Kaso, Advisor to the Minister for Urban Affairs, Land Management and Food and Civil Supplies; Chairman of the Sports Authority of Arunachal John Neelam; and Advisor cum former State Information Commissioner Gumjum Haider.

During the programme, Dream For United Arunachal, led by Haider, presented a Laughing Buddha to the Chief Minister as a symbolic gesture of goodwill.

The organisers said this year’s edition was praised for its smooth conduct, fairness and transparency, further strengthening the event’s reputation as a credible platform for local talent.

The statement also highlighted recent initiatives of the state government to support youth development, including the approval of the State Youth Policy 2025 with nine key development goals, establishment of Khelo India Centres, and the Chief Minister’s Meritorious Sportsperson Scholarship.

- Advertisement -

Organisers said Arunachal’s Got Talent continues to serve as more than just a competition, acting as a movement to foster creativity, confidence and opportunities for young people across the state.

10 Indian Islands That Feel Like a Foreign Getaway
10 Indian Islands That Feel Like a Foreign Getaway
6 Hill Stations in South India That Shine After the Monsoons
6 Hill Stations in South India That Shine After the Monsoons
The 10 Largest Lakes in the World
The 10 Largest Lakes in the World
South Indian Breakfasts Beyond Idli And Dosa
South Indian Breakfasts Beyond Idli And Dosa
Top Tourist Destinations In Kerala
Top Tourist Destinations In Kerala

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

BJP stages rally in Itanagar against alleged derogatory remark by Congress...

The Hills Times -
10 Indian Islands That Feel Like a Foreign Getaway 6 Hill Stations in South India That Shine After the Monsoons The 10 Largest Lakes in the World South Indian Breakfasts Beyond Idli And Dosa Top Tourist Destinations In Kerala