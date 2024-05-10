Dan Chupong, Tony Jaa to star in ‘Lakadbaggha 2 – The Monkey Business’

Mumbai, May 9: Thai martial artists and actors Dan Chupong and Tony Jaa are set to star in “Lakadbaggha 2 – The Monkey Business”.

The upcoming film will be a sequel to the 2023 film “Lakadbaggha”, starring Anshuman Jha, Riddhi Dogra and Eksha Kerung in the lead. Jha, who will also star in “Lakadbaggha 2”, said he is happy to collaborate with “some of the biggest Asian stars” like Chupong and Jaa. It will feature Sunny Pang as well.

- Advertisement -

Very excited to have begun training for Lakadbaggha 2 – the animal lover-vigilante universe gets bigger.

“Sunny Pang, Dan Chupong, Tony Jaa are some of the biggest Asian stars and I am a huge fan of these Asian stars. It will be a dream come true for me in addition to being a huge responsibility to be an action film with any of them,” Jha said in a statement.

Directed by Sanjay Shetty, “Lakadbaggha 2” is expected to go on floors later this year.

The first film in the franchise was an action vigilante film revolving around Arjun (Jha), a martial arts master who moonlights as a saviour of animals. How he gets mixed up with illegal animal traders after he saves a hyena from poachers forms the the plot of the story.

- Advertisement -

Directed by Victor Mukherjee and penned by Alok Sharma, “Lakadbaggha” also starred Milind Soman.