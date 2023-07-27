30 C
Guwahati
Thursday, July 27, 2023
type here...

Deepti, Koechlin’s ‘Goldfish’ to release in theatres on Aug 25

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, July 26 (PTI): Actors Deepti Naval and Kalki Koechlin’s drama movie “Goldfish” will be released in theatres across the country on August 25, the makers announced on Wednesday.
Featuring Naval and Koechlin as a mother and daughter duo, the London-set film deals with the themes of memory and identity. It is directed by Pushan Kripalani and presented by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. “Anamika (Koechlin), the child of a mixed marriage, returns home to her estranged mother Sadhana (Naval) because she is suffering from the onset of dementia. Ana returns to a neighbourhood she barely remembers, to a woman who sometimes doesn’t remember her,” according to the official plotline. “Goldfish” also features Rajit Kapur, Bharti Patel, Gordon Warnecke, Ravin Ganatra and Shanaya Rafaat. The movie will be released in the US as well on August 25.
Kashyap said he loved the film when he watched it during the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) in October 2022.
“The relationship between Kalki and Deepti Naval ,with some brilliant writing and performances, directed with so much nuance ,all the incredible supporting performances.
“It’s a beautiful film and I am thrilled to present it. I am so happy that after travelling across the world to so many festivals, it’s finally coming to the audiences in India,” the filmmaker added.
“Goldfish” represents the “perfect cinema that any artist would want to be a part of”, said Naval.

Health Benefits Of Karela
Health Benefits Of Karela
Indian Superfoods For Healthy Hair
Indian Superfoods For Healthy Hair
Janhvi Kapoor, That Bawaal Girl
Janhvi Kapoor, That Bawaal Girl
Health Benefits Of Tomatoes
Health Benefits Of Tomatoes
7 Secret Caves To Visit In Meghalaya
7 Secret Caves To Visit In Meghalaya
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttp://www.thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

27 July, 2023 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0
Health Benefits Of Karela Indian Superfoods For Healthy Hair Janhvi Kapoor, That Bawaal Girl Health Benefits Of Tomatoes 7 Secret Caves To Visit In Meghalaya