Dhanush-starrer ‘Raayan’ to release in July

NEW DELHI, June 11: Tamil film Raayan, starring and directed by Dhanush, is set to hit the screens on July 26.

Dhanush has also written the action thriller movie, which marks his second directorial venture and 50th feature film.

The actor-filmmaker shared the release date of Raayan on his official X page on Monday.

“#Raayan From July 26th,” he captioned the new posters of the film.

The film is backed by Kalanithi Maran under the production banner of Sun Pictures. It stars Dhanush in the titular role.

S.J. Suryah, Prakash Raj, Selvaraghavan, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Saravanan also round out the cast of Raayan.

The music and background score of the movie is composed by A R Rahman. This is the composer’s fourth collaboration with Dhanush following Raanjhanaa, Maryan and Atrangi Re. (PTI)