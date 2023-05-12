Dharma Productions, Sikhya Entertainment announce strategic content deal

Mumbai, May 11 (PTI): Producers Karan Johar and Guneet Monga, on Thursday announced a strategic content partnership with the aim to bring fresh and compelling stories to the screen through their banners Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.

As per their pact, the two leading production houses will back multiple projects across feature film and digital formats, a press release stated.

Dharma and Sikhya had earlier partnered for the critically-acclaimed 2013 movie “The Lunchbox”, starring Irrfan Khan and Nimrat Kaur in the lead.

Johar said Dharma’s partnership with Sikhya represents a unique blend of two brands that believe in supporting diverse and unconventional talent.

“As a filmmaker, I have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire, entertain, and challenge audiences. With this alliance, we have the opportunity to bring together our shared passion for creating innovative content and telling stories that resonate with people from all walks of life,” the filmmaker said in a statement.

Monga, whose Netflix documentary “The Elephant Whisperers” bagged the Oscar for Best Documentary Short in March, said the two production houses share the common goal of creating impactful and unforgettable cinema.

“This partnership is a first-of-its-kind collaboration between two distinct and unique brands in the industry, and we are excited to work together to create content that resonates with a wider audience.

“We believe that by combining our respective strengths and perspectives, we can push boundaries and deliver innovative and compelling stories that will capture the hearts and minds of audiences everywhere. We can’t wait to get started and see where this exciting partnership takes us,” she added.

