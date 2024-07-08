31 C
Monday, July 8, 2024
Director Michael Sarnoski teases sequel of ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Los Angeles, July 7: Michael Sarnoski, director of “A Quiet Place: Day One”, says he hopes his sci-fi horror film gets a sequel treatment from Paramount Pictures.

The movie, starring Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn, is receiving rave reviews and has already grossed USD 118 million worldwide since its release on June 28.

“A Quiet Place: Day One” is a spin-off movie, which is based on an idea from actor-filmmaker John Krasinski, who directed and starred in the first two films in the “A Quiet Place”, a post-apocalyptic horror franchise.

Asked about the possibility of a part two, Sarnoski told Variety: “Absolutely. I bet you will. But I don’t know — at this point, I’m just recovering from making this one. So I’m sure Paramount will come up with something very fun next.”

“A Quiet Place: Day One” follows the story of Sam, a cancer patient, who gets trapped in New York City invaded by sound-sensitive aliens. As she tries to escape the danger along with her service cat Frodo, she meets Eric, a young English law student trying to save his life from the invaders.

The director, also known for his 2021 directorial “Pig”, said he would like to see “something similarly off-beat”, like an unexpected character in this world.

“What attracted me to this story was the uniqueness of Sam, following this dying person who isn’t even really fighting for survival…. The ‘Quiet Place’ universe does open itself up to any characters that you want to follow and want to explore. I’m not sure.

“I put so much into Sam and Eric. That was all the love and care that I had right now to find these characters. I would have to think of a character that I could really fall in love with and really want to be surprised by seeing the world through their eyes,” Sarnoski added.

“A Quiet Place: Day One” also features Djimon Hounsou and Alex Wolff. Distributed by Paramount Pictures, the story has been written by Sarnoski and Krasinski.

A third part of the original franchise is currently under development. Krasinski is returning to direct the movie, which will be released in 2025.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

