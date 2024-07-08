Director Michael Sarnoski teases sequel of ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’

Los Angeles, July 7: Michael Sarnoski, director of “A Quiet Place: Day One”, says he hopes his sci-fi horror film gets a sequel treatment from Paramount Pictures. The movie, starring Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn, is receiving rave reviews and has already grossed USD 118 million worldwide since its release on June 28.

“A Quiet Place: Day One” is a spin-off movie, which is based on an idea from actor-filmmaker John Krasinski, who directed and starred in the first two films in the “A Quiet Place”, a post-apocalyptic horror franchise. Asked about the possibility of a part two, Sarnoski told Variety: “Absolutely. I bet you will. But I don’t know — at this point, I’m just recovering from making this one. So I’m sure Paramount will come up with something very fun next.”

“A Quiet Place: Day One” follows the story of Sam , a cancer patient, who gets trapped in New York City invaded by sound-sensitive aliens. As she tries to escape the danger along with her service cat Frodo, she meets Eric , a young English law student trying to save his life from the invaders.

The director, also known for his 2021 directorial “Pig”, said he would like to see “something similarly off-beat”, like an unexpected character in this world.

“What attracted me to this story was the uniqueness of Sam, following this dying person who isn’t even really fighting for survival…. The ‘Quiet Place’ universe does open itself up to any characters that you want to follow and want to explore. I’m not sure. (PTI)

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -