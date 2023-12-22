17 C
Friday, December 22, 2023
‘Dunki’ opens to mixed reviews and high excitement from SRK fans

Mumbai, Dec 21: There were drumbeats and dancing, early morning queues and some confetti too as Shah Rukh Khan starrer “Dunki” opened on Thursday to tepid reviews from critics and much excitement from his fandom.
“Dunki”, Shah Rukh’s third film in the year after blockbuster hits “Pathaan” and “Jawan”, is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and the big question is whether it will be a box office hat-trick for the star.
That several critics were underwhelmed by the much-discussed film, described as a comedy drama centred on illegal immigration, and the frenzy didn’t quite reach the fever pitch of Shah Rukh’s earlier two releases didn’t matter much to his die-hard fans. (PTI)

8 Shawls You Have In Winter Season
Exploring Assam: Offbeat Activities For Adventure Lovers
Top 10 Most Expensive Players In IPL History
Top places to visit in Guwahati on New Year
5 Hills Stations To Witness Snowfall In Northeast India
