Eddie Murphy in talks to play Inspector Clouseau in ‘Pink Panther’ reboot

Los Angeles, May 18 (PTI): Hollywood star Eddie Murphy is in negotiations to play the classic character of Inspector Jacques Clouseau in a new ‘Pink Panther’ movie. According to the reports, Hollywood studio is rebooting the franchise and has roped in ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ director Jeff Fowler for the project.

Chris Bremner will pen the screenplay for the movie, which will be produced by Dan Lin, Julie Andrews, Larry Mirisch and Jonathan Eirich.

The new feature project would be a live-action/CG hybrid and would combine both traditions. The premise takes a buddy cop movie tone to the proceedings with the Inspector and Panther teaming up for the first time ever on the big-screen.

‘The Pink Panther’ franchise began with the 1963 comedy film, starring Peter Sellers as bumbling Inspector Clouseau.

The Pink Panther refers to the name of a valuable pink diamond at the centre of a heist in the original film. A cartoon panther appeared in the opening credits, and became popular in his own right, starring in cartoons over the decades.

