Fans gather in Khandwa to pay tribute to Kishore Kumar on his birth anniversary

Khandwa (MP), Aug 4: Glowing tributes were paid to legendary singer Kishore Kumar on his birth anniversary on Sunday in his home town Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh.

A large number of Kishore Kumar’s admirers gathered at his ‘samadhi sthal’ (memorial) including Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya who sang “Hame Tumse Pyar Kitna” (film Kudrat) originally sung by Kishore Kumar.

Kishore Prerna Manch members visited the memorial in the morning and cut the birthday cake. They also offered milk and jalebi, the favourite snack of the Bollywood singer, said Manch president Ranbir Chawla.

Rajiv Koshore, who travelled to Khandwa from Goa, said he worshipped Kishore Kumar and had been singing his songs when he was eight years old.

“This is my third visit to the memorial to pay obeisance to the soil where Kishore Kumar was born. I feel the existence of Kishore Da around here,” he told PTI.

Mumbai resident, Madhav Fadke, reached Khandwa with his family and friends.

“We wanted to feel the vibe of Kishore Da’s house. The house of such a big personality should have been better. He lives in our hearts. We will keep visiting this place,” he said. (PTI)