Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar team up for Netflix series ‘Dabba Cartel’

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Mumbai, Feb 29 (PTI) Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and his wife, actor Shibani Dandekar are joining hands for “Dabba Cartel”, a new Netflix series.

Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, the upcoming show revolves around five ordinary women in Maharashtra’s Thane who start a drug cartel through the ‘dabba’ (tiffin) delivery service. It will star Shabana Azmi, Jyotika, Farhan Akhtar, Nimisha Sajayan, Anjali Anand, Gajraj Rao, Sai Tamhankar, Lillete Dubey and Jisshu Sengupta.

The first look of “Dabba Cartel”, created by Dandekar, was revealed on Thursday at the Next on Netflix event here. Akhtar has backed the show via his production banner Excel Media & Entertainment.

“We like narrating stories, and it’s been a great association (with Netflix) and there are many more shows (to look forward to). This is an exciting show. It is a special show as Shibani is the creator of the show and this gives a special place to the show in my heart,” Akhtar said at the event.

Dandekar said it was great working with her husband on the series that started off as a “tiny idea” in her head.

“It has been a long process. The interesting part is when you have a tiny idea and you sit with writers, and to work with Excel Entertainment, Netflix, and Hitesh Bhatia, and it all begins to grow.

“To see the show come alive is, creatively, collaboratively. It has been an incredible surreal experience. I couldn’t have asked for anything more as a creator. Working with my husband, and working with the producers, Abbas and Kassim, and Hitesh, was all wonderful. I couldn’t have asked for more as a creator as I’m working with my husband,” she added.

