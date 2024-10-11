 Film industry pays tributeto ‘titan’ and ‘legend’ Ratan Tata

New Delhi, Oct 10: Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and SS Rajamouli were among the prominent cinema personalities who mourned the death of Tata Group’s chairman emeritus and legendary industrialist Ratan Tata.

Tata, known for his philanthropy besides being a respected industry leader, died at a private hospital in Mumbai on late Wednesday night. He was 86.

Bachchan called Tata’s death the end of an era. The megastar, who along with Bipasha Basu and John Abraham, had worked in the 2004 film “Aetbaar”, produced by Tata.

“Just came to learn of the passing of Shri Ratan Tata .. was working very late .. An era has ended .. a most respected , humble yet visionary leader of immense foresight and resolve .. Spent some wonderful moments with him, during several Campaigns we were involved in together ..My prayers,” Bachchan wrote on X.

Basu remembered the industrialist for his simplicity and empathy.

“Thank you sir for your contributions and always being so simple and full of empathy for all. World will miss you rip #SirRatanTata. Om Shanti,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

In a post on X, Salman said he was “deeply saddened” by Tata’s passing.

“Goodbye to The Titan… Fly high like you loved… and oh how you taught us to love,” Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote alongside a picture of a younger Tata, who held licenses to fly both jets and helicopters, sitting in a fighter plane.

Ajay Devgn, who was one of the first film stars to pay condolence, said the world mourns the loss of a visionary.

“Ratan Tata’s legacy will forever inspire generations. His contributions to India and beyond are immeasurable. We are deeply grateful. Rest in peace, Sir,” he wrote on the microblogging site.

Priyanka said Tata touched the lives of millions through his kindness.

“Your legacy of leadership and generosity will continue to inspire generations. Thank you for your unmatched passion and dedication for everything you did for our country. You have been an inspiration to us all and will be greatly missed, Sir. #RatanTata,” she said.

Alia Bhatt said Tata taught multiple generations “what it is to give”.

Diljit, who is currently on the European leg of his ‘Dil-Luminati Tour’, paid homage to the entrepreneur at his concert in Dusseldorf, Germany.

“It was important to mention his name here because his life was all about hard work. I never read anywhere that he spoke ill of anyone.

“He did hard work and charity, and that’s what life is… To be helpful to people. He lived an unblemished life,” said the singer-actor, in a video posted by his team on Instagram.

The mortal remains of Tata were brought out of the hospital in an ambulance escorted by police vehicles early on Thursday and taken to his residence in Colaba. Tata will be accorded a state funeral on Thursday.

Legends are born, and they live forever, said Rajamouli.

“It’s hard to imagine a day without using a TATA productů Ratan Tata’s legacy is woven into everyday life. If anyone will stand the test of time alongside the Panchabhootas, it’s him,” the filmmaker said. Akshay Kumar said he was “heartbroken” to hear about Tata’s demise. “The world bids farewell to a man who built more than just an empire… His legacy of kindness, innovation, and leadership will continue to inspire generations. Rest in peace, a true legend. Om Shanti,” he wrote on X. (PTI)

