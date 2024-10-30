28 C
Filming starts on ‘Panchayat’ season four

New Delhi, Oct 29: The fourth season of Prime Video’s critically-acclaimed series “Panchayat” has commenced shooting, the streamer announced on Tuesday.
Prime Video shared the news on Instagram where it posted stills from the upcoming chapter, which is being directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya.
“Aye Butkun, 4 cup chai bol diya jaaye. #PanchayatOnPrime, Season 4 Now Filming,” the streamer wrote in the caption.
The show’s lead star Jitendra Kumar is returning for the new season along with Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Sanvikaa.
Created by The Viral Fever (TVF), “Panchayat” revolves around Abhishek Tripathi (Jitendra Kumar), an engineering graduate who for lack of a better job option, joins as secretary of a panchayat office in a remote village named Phulera in Uttar Pradesh. The eight-episode series, which premiered with its first season in April 2020, was an instant hit on Prime Video and garnered overwhelming response leading to a second season that came out in May 2022.
The show’s third installment was released on the streaming service in May this year. (PTI)

