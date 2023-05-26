First looks of Ranveer, Alia from ‘Rocky Aur Rani…’ unveiled on Karan Johar’s birthday

Mumbai, May 25 (PTI): Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are “the newest couple in the Dharma cinematic universe” in the flamboyant first look of “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani”, a film by director Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year.

The posters of the actor duo, who previously co-starred in 2019’s “Gully Boy”, were revealed on Thursday on the occasion of Johar’s 51st birthday.

Johar’s family banner Dharma Productions shared the first glimpses of Singh as Rocky and Bhatt as Rani on its official Twitter page.

“Meet the newest couple in the Dharma cinematic universe – Rocky & Rani! Inn dono ki prem kahaani hai adhuri without their family! STAY TUNED & MEET THEIR PARIVAAR! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, a film by Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year…” the production house said in the tweet.

The film, billed as a family drama, Johar’s returns to direction after 2016’s “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”. He made his directorial debut in 1998 with “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji. “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani” also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles.

