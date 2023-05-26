27 C
Guwahati
Friday, May 26, 2023
type here...

First looks of Ranveer, Alia from ‘Rocky Aur Rani…’ unveiled on Karan Johar’s birthday

Entertainment
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, May 25 (PTI): Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are “the newest couple in the Dharma cinematic universe” in the flamboyant first look of “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani”, a film by director Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year.
The posters of the actor duo, who previously co-starred in 2019’s “Gully Boy”, were revealed on Thursday on the occasion of Johar’s 51st birthday.
Johar’s family banner Dharma Productions shared the first glimpses of Singh as Rocky and Bhatt as Rani on its official Twitter page.
“Meet the newest couple in the Dharma cinematic universe – Rocky & Rani! Inn dono ki prem kahaani hai adhuri without their family! STAY TUNED & MEET THEIR PARIVAAR! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, a film by Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year…” the production house said in the tweet.
The film, billed as a family drama, Johar’s returns to direction after 2016’s “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”. He made his directorial debut in 1998 with “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji. “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani” also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles.

World’s Most Expensive Fruits
World’s Most Expensive Fruits
Indian Colleges That Offer The Best Placement
Indian Colleges That Offer The Best Placement
Most Difficult Courses In The World
Most Difficult Courses In The World
Plants That Keep Snakes Away From Your Home
Plants That Keep Snakes Away From Your Home
10 Costliest Cat Breeds
10 Costliest Cat Breeds
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttp://www.thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

26 May, 2023 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0
World’s Most Expensive Fruits Indian Colleges That Offer The Best Placement Most Difficult Courses In The World Plants That Keep Snakes Away From Your Home 10 Costliest Cat Breeds