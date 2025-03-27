23.7 C
Guwahati
Thursday, March 27, 2025
Sara on father Saif’s stabbing incident: It made me realise life can change overnight

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
New Delhi, March 26: Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan on Wednesday said the knife attack on her father, Saif Ali Khan, could have gone “so wrong” and the incident has made her realise about uncertainty of life.

Saif, 54, was attacked in the early hours of January 16 at his Bandra home in Mumbai. He was stabbed six times by the assailant, who was later arrested.

The actor was immediately hospitalised and underwent spinal and plastic surgeries at the Lilavati Hospital. He was discharged on January 21.

Sara opened up about the incident during her appearance on NDTV Yuva and said the whole family is feeling grateful.

“It could have gone so wrong… and I am so grateful that everything is fine. It was a reminder almost of the life we have. We all talk about practicing mental health. Being grateful for your life is so important. And moments like that make you realise it,” she said.

Asked if the incident brought the family closer, Sara said she shares a close bond with her father.
“It’s about making you realise how transient the things that you chase are. It didn’t make me realise I love my father, I have known that for 29 years. It made me realise life can change overnight. So every second of every day deserves mindful celebration. It made me realise the importance of just being,” she said.

Taking highs and lows in stride is another learning from the whole episode, Sara said.

“It takes COVID to realise the importance of being at home with your family, or it takes somebody being almost attacked for you to be like, ‘okay, life matters.’ Life does matter. The small joys do matter. Celebrate everyday that you are alive. That is what life is about,” she added.

Sara was most recently seen in “Sky Force”, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya and Nimrat Kaur. She will next star in Anurag Basu’s “Metro… In Dino”. (PTI)

