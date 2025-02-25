16 C
Honoured to be nominated: R Madhavan on PM Modi’s campaign against obesity

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
MUMBAI, Feb 24: Actor R Madhavan on Monday said he was honoured to be nominated in the campaign against obesity launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The PM on Monday nominated 10 persons from different walks of life, including Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, businessman Anand Mahindra, actors Mohanlal and Madhavan and singer Shreya Ghoshal to help fight obesity.

“I thank the Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji for launching this essential and impactful awareness program to inspire our nation toward better health. I am honored to be nominated to spread this important message. I, in turn, nominate the following individuals who have been a great source of motivation to me in various ways, and I humbly urge them to join this initiative in making India healthier,” Madhavan shared on X.

“The PM has also nominated Bhojpuri singer-actor Nirahua, shooting champion Manu Bhaker, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani and philanthropist and MP Sudha Murty. From his side, Madhavan nominated Olympian Neeraj Chopra, actors Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Rohit Roy and others.” (PTI)

