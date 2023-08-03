28 C
Guwahati
Thursday, August 3, 2023
type here...

Hrithik-starrer ‘Koi…Mil Gaya’ to re-release in theatres ahead of its 20th anniversary

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

 

Mumbai, Aug 2 (PTI): To celebrate the 20th release anniversary of “Koi… Mil Gaya”, starring Hrithik Roshan, the makers of the sci-fi hit on Wednesday said the film is set to be re-released in select theatres across the country on August 4.

- Advertisement -

“Koi… Mil Gaya”, directed by Rakesh Roshan, originally hit the screens on August 8 in 2003 and narrated the story of a developmentally disabled man called Rohit (Hrithik Roshan), who befriends Jadoo, an extraterrestrial being.

Also starring Preity Zinta, Rekha, Prem Chopra and Johnny Lever, the movie will be re-released in PVR INOX screens this Friday across 30 cities in India. Rakesh Roshan said he hopes the re-release of the film takes the audiences on a nostalgic trip.

“The team at PVR INOX reached out to us to celebrate 20 years of ‘Koi… Mil Gaya’. I was happy to know of their plans and jointly decided to re-release the film. The idea is to relive the nostalgia. “We hope the re-release marks to be a family outing with parents taking their kids to cinema halls and introducing the new generation to Jaadoo, while the parents reminisce memories of watching the film 20 years ago,” the veteran filmmaker said in a statement.

Benefits Of Morning Walk
Benefits Of Morning Walk
Best Engineering Courses For a Better Future
Best Engineering Courses For a Better Future
Most Famous Rivers In India
Most Famous Rivers In India
Avoid such mistakes in your kid’s homework
Avoid such mistakes in your kid’s homework
Most Beautiful Perennial Flowers That Bloom All Summer
Most Beautiful Perennial Flowers That Bloom All Summer
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttp://www.thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Industry colleagues mourn ‘Lagaan’ art director Nitin Desai’s demise

The Hills Times - 0
Benefits Of Morning Walk Best Engineering Courses For a Better Future Most Famous Rivers In India Avoid such mistakes in your kid’s homework Most Beautiful Perennial Flowers That Bloom All Summer