Hrithik-starrer ‘Koi…Mil Gaya’ to re-release in theatres ahead of its 20th anniversary

Mumbai, Aug 2 (PTI): To celebrate the 20th release anniversary of “Koi… Mil Gaya”, starring Hrithik Roshan, the makers of the sci-fi hit on Wednesday said the film is set to be re-released in select theatres across the country on August 4.

“Koi… Mil Gaya”, directed by Rakesh Roshan, originally hit the screens on August 8 in 2003 and narrated the story of a developmentally disabled man called Rohit (Hrithik Roshan), who befriends Jadoo, an extraterrestrial being.

Also starring Preity Zinta, Rekha, Prem Chopra and Johnny Lever, the movie will be re-released in PVR INOX screens this Friday across 30 cities in India. Rakesh Roshan said he hopes the re-release of the film takes the audiences on a nostalgic trip.

“The team at PVR INOX reached out to us to celebrate 20 years of ‘Koi… Mil Gaya’. I was happy to know of their plans and jointly decided to re-release the film. The idea is to relive the nostalgia. “We hope the re-release marks to be a family outing with parents taking their kids to cinema halls and introducing the new generation to Jaadoo, while the parents reminisce memories of watching the film 20 years ago,” the veteran filmmaker said in a statement.