I-Day weekend in 2023 witnessed highest footfall in theatres: report

Mumbai, Dec 19: Millions of Indians opted for the big screen experience in 2023, said a new report by ticketing platform BookMyShow, with the Independence Day weekend witnessing the largest attendance of 10.9 million audiences in theatres across the country.

In its report, titled ‘Best of 2023 – #EntertainmentOnASpree’, the online platform said it sold a whopping 2.8 million movie tickets on August 13, breaking the record for the highest number of tickets sold for a single day.

”In fact, 1,648,508 cinephiles proved their love for cinemas, watching at least six movies and more this year, reflecting a commitment to watch films on the big screen, with an average frequency of at least once every two months,” the report stated.

According to BookMyShow, the most popular titles of 2023 were Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ”Jawan” and ”Pathaan”, Sunny Deol’s ”Gadar 2”, Rajinikanth’s Jailer”, Ranbir Kapoor-led ”Animal”, Vijay’s ”Leo”, the Mani Ratnam directorial ”Ponniyan Selvan: Part 2”, Salman Khan’s ”Tiger 3”, ”Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” and ”OMG 2”.

The online platform also shared its report card for live events on-ground.

It said 2023 was a ”momentous year” with 13.5 million people choosing to step out for live events.

”Unwilling to compromise, Indians have chosen premium live entertainment and elevated their experience this year with an impressive growth of 82 per cent over last year for specially crafted international live events, accompanied by a 2.3x growth in BookMyShow Live’s enthusiastic consumer cohort of premium event-goers. (PTI)

Top places to visit in Guwahati on New Year 5 Hills Stations To Witness Snowfall In Northeast India 10 States Of India And Their Traditional Look Top 10 Flower With Amazing Small Top 8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India For Winter