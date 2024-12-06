17 C
I wish I could have worked in Satyajit Ray’s films, says Shatrughan Sinha

Kolkata, Dec 5: Veteran Bollywood actor and MP Shatrughan Sinha on Wednesday said the iconic trio of Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak and Mrinal Sen had shaped his vision about films, world cinema and India’s new wave cinema.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 30th Kolkata International Film Festival, Sinha credited his time at the Film and Television Institute of India in Pune for deepening his understanding of the rich legacy of Bengali cinema.

He fondly remembered Ghatak, who was the vice-chairman of FTII during Sinha’s student years. “Ghatak’s discussions on the ‘Apu Trilogy’ and ‘Charulata’ were insightful, and I consider myself fortunate to have been introduced to the rich legacy of Bengali cinema through his teachings,” he said.

He also shared his regret about never working with Satyajit Ray, although Ray had promised him roles in his films. “I wish I could have worked in Manikda’s films,” Sinha remarked, expressing a deep sense of loss about the missed opportunity.

Sinha was, however, grateful for his role in ‘Antarjali Yatra’, directed by Goutam Ghosh in the 1980s.

He also expressed pride in Durga Puja being recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage event, acknowledging West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s efforts in bringing international attention to the festival. Additionally, he celebrated Bengali’s classical language status, noting the influence of luminaries like Rabindranath Tagore.

Bengal’s cinema legacy was also acknowledged by Sourav Ganguly, the brand ambassador for Bengal, who spoke about contemporary filmmakers like Srijit Mukherji and Kaushik Ganguly carrying the torch of the region’s rich cinematic heritage.

Argentine director Pablo Ceasar, who attended the event, reflected on his first visit to the city and the festival, calling it a memorable experience marked by the warmth and hospitality of the people.

Ceasar also spoke about the historical bond between India and Argentina, referencing the first film screenings in both countries in 1896, thanks to the Lumière brothers.

“I have been struck by the warmth hospitality and loving nature of the people of this city. We share a special bond. This is my third visit to the city, the first being in 1995 during the inaugural years of KIFF,” he said.

He also highlighted a special film at the festival about the relationship between two great figures—Victoria Ocampo from Argentina and Rabindranath Tagore from India.

