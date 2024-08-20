25 C
Comedy is my favourite genre: Sharvari

Mumbai, Actor Sharvari, who was most recently seen in action thriller “Vedaa”, says she would love to be part of an out-an-out comedy film.

The actor made her debut with Kabir Khan’s war drama series “The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye” in 2020. She has since starred in films such as crime comedy “Bunty Aur Babli 2”, horror comedy “Munjya”, and period drama “Maharaj”.

Sharvari said comedy is one genre that holds a special place in her heart.

“My favourite genre is comedy, I love comedy films like ‘Andaz Apna Apna’, ‘Hera Pheri’, ‘De Dana Dan’, and others. I love comedy films and that’s the cinema I used to love. I hope someday I’m able to do some superb comedies as well,” the 27-year-old told PTI in an interview.

Sharvari, who recently watched “Vedaa” at Movietime Star City theatre, said she wants to challenge herself by playing diverse characters.

“I want to be part of films when audiences sit in a theatre and forget that ‘I’m Sharvari’ or they come out saying, ‘I didn’t expect this from Sharvari’. I’m greedy and hungry for different roles and dialects…

“I hope to be part of a lot of films that can inspire generations and whenever I come on screen, I’m able to make people laugh, cry or motivate people.”

As a college student, the Mumbai-born actor said she would bunk classes to catch the latest movies of her favourite stars at the Matunga-based theatre, including Salman Khan-starrer “Wanted” and “The Harry Potter” film franchise.

“I was here to watch ‘Wanted’, and there was a houseful board here. When we would not get the tickets, we would’ve to wait for the next show to start. Now, seeing my film here… It’s too nice,” she said.

Sharvari said she is delighted with the response to “Vedaa”, which released on August 15. Also starring John Abraham, the movie opened at ₹6.75 crore in India.

“I’ve got a small filmography but this film is something I’m extremely proud of because I feel that we’ve made a film to start a conversation in society and conversation will only lead to change. The first step is for people to watch these films and start a conversation,” she said.

Inspired by real incidents, “Vedaa” explores deep-rooted caste discrimination in Indian society. In the film, directed by Nikkhil Advani, she plays the titular role with John essaying the character of former Army Major and her mentor Abhimanyu Kanwar.

Sharvari said an actor’s survival in the industry becomes “easy” when they receive a good response for their work from audiences.

“I know so many people who said, ‘They went home and we were discussing unfortunate real incidents.’ Such films are extremely important and I’m glad I got the opportunity and it’s an honour to play such a part. India is such a complex and there are so many social issues that one can touch upon,” she said.

She will next be seen in Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe movie “Alpha”.

