I’m hyper as an actor, says Dimple Kapadia

Mumbai, June 4 (PTI): Veteran actor Dimple Kapadia says she is passionate about her craft to an extent that she drives herself “crazy” and overlooks her health when engrossed in work.

- Advertisement -

The actor is known for headlining Bollywood classics “Bobby”, “Saagar”, “Rudali”, “Ram Lakhan”, “Gardish”, “Dil Chahta Hai” and contemporary hits such as “Finding Fanny”, “Dabangg”, “Tenet” and “Pathaan”.

At 65, Kapadia said acting continues to be the most important aspect of her life.

“I’m like a craving maniac… I forget my sleep, my food and I am 24/7 hyper. I drive myself sick with worry. I’m crazy. I don’t like that about myself, but that’s me. I can’t help it. Maybe that works for me,” the National award-winning actor told PTI in an email interview.

In 2023, Kapadia has had three releases so far – two blockbuster movies “Pathaan” and “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar”, and Disney+ Hotstar series “Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo”.

- Advertisement -

The actor said it was not a conscious decision to have back-to-back releases this year.

“I (have) never planned anything in my life. I don’t need to because the divine plan is far bigger than what I can ever imagine… It’s destiny. Its God’s grace and will,” Kapadia said.

In her latest series “Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo”, Kapadia plays Savitri aka Rani Ba, the matriarch, who leads a drug cartel from a nondescript town in North India, along with her daughters-in-law, Bijli (Isha Talwar) and Kajal (Angira Dhar), and her daughter Shanta (Radhika Madan).

The eight-episode crime-drama series is created and directed by Homi Adajania, best known for “Being Cyrus” and “Cocktail”.

- Advertisement -

The senior actor said she thoroughly enjoyed playing the feisty and powerful Savitri.

“I loved the part . I enjoyed it thoroughly, except when I was doing the action,” she added.

The show, which released on May 5, also features Ashish Verma, Varun Mitra, Udit Arora, Deepak Dobriyal and Monica Dogra.