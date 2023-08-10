I’m recalibrating my choices as an actor, says Sobhita Dhulipala

HT DIGITAL

Mumbai, Aug 9 (PTI): After back-to-back releases, Sobhita Dhulipala says she has not signed anything new as she wanted some time off from acting to recalibrate herself.

Dhulipali had a busy year where she featured in filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s two-part adaptation of period epic “Ponniyin Selvan” as well as Disney+Hotstar series “The Night Manager”. She is now looking forward to the premiere of the second season of popular Prime Video series “Made in Heaven” and the actor said going forward she wants to do work that will make her feel “fulfilled”. “It has been a very beautiful year for me. All the work that I did in the last couple of years (is coming out now)… There are two other projects from the past that I’ve done and they might come out this year or soon enough. “But that aside, I’ve taken some time out of that cycle and haven’t signed anything in the past few months. I want to make choices that make me feel something. I’m at a space where I’m recalibrating as an actor. I want to find a path that makes me feel fulfilled,” Dhulipala told PTI in an interview. Her upcoming projects include Indian-origin actor Dev Patel’s directorial debut “Monkey Man”. “There’s a bunch of releases that have happened. I don’t think people are missing me. So, it’s fine. I’m going to take some time (off).” In the second season of “Made in Heaven”, Dhulipala returns as wedding planner Tara Khanna, a role that made her a popular face in the industry when the first season came out in 2019.

