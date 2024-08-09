Imtiaz Ali announces nation wide re-release of ‘Laila Majnu’

NEW DELHI, Aug 8: Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has announced that “Laila Majnu,” featuring Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri, will have a nationwide re-release on Friday. The 2018 film initially premiered in Srinagar and is written and presented by Imtiaz, and directed by his brother Sajid Ali.

The movie is produced by Imtiaz’s former wife Preety and Ekta Kapoor. “Laila Majnu,” a modern-day adaptation of the classic folklore, didn’t perform exceptionally well at the box office initially but gained a cult following over the years. Imtiaz expressed gratitude to the fans through an Instagram post, acknowledging their love that led to the film’s re-release in cinema halls after six years. The film was primarily shot in Jammu and Kashmir and was re-released in Srinagar on August 2. Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri, who also worked together in the 2020 Netflix film “Bulbbul,” have found success in their respective careers. Tiwary was last seen in the popular buddy comedy “Madgaon Express,” while Dimri is enjoying the success of her recent release “Bad Newz.” (PTI)